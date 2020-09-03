UPMC official on COVID: 'Disease not going away'

PITTSBURGH — While COVID-19 positivity case and death rates in UPMC communities are lower than earlier in the pandemic, it’s too soon to claim a victory declaration, Donald Yealy said.
The disease “is not going away,” Yealy, UPMC senior medical director and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, said at a press conference Thursday.
Better treatments including steroids, more effective clinical protocols and data that suggest the virus is changing are possible reasons for the decline in COVID-19 cases.
“People are now experiencing less frequent bouts of severe virus impact,” Yealy said. “Perhaps that means that the virus is less virulent than we once thought or experienced.”
However, fast and reliable tests are still needed to contain the virus, he said.
Vaccines to fight the virus will be important, Yealy said.
“But I don’t think they’ll be the complete solution for COVID-19,” he said.
Meanwhile, people should follow public health guidance, Yealy said.
“Wearing a mask as much as possible, keeping distance whenever possible, staying home when you’re sick and washing your hands frequently remain critical to keeping this virus in check so that we can reopen our businesses and our schools as safely as possible,” he said.
Oscar Marroquin, UPMC chief health care data and analytics officer, said patients are recovering from the disease faster than in the past two months.
“In-hospital mortality rates are trending down,” he said.
UPMC officials continue to evaluate data to learn more about the disease, Marroquin said.
“More than half of patients since the end of June have received dexamethasone or other steroids while the use of remdesivir has declined,” he said.
Derek Angus, UPMC chief health care innovation officer and chair of critical care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, said corticosteroids have been shown to considerably reduce the odds of adverse outcome death and or duration on life support in critically ill COVID-19 patients.
UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh were at the center of a worldwide initiative to share information and generate answers regarding treatment protocols, he said.
“We have absolutely been able to generate robust actionable information at the speed required to respond efficiently in this epidemic,” he said. “This is part of what we would say is ‘learning while doing’ (and) we’re trying to learn from every patient we’re treating.”
