UPMC officials discuss COVID-19 protections for vulnerable people

PITTSBURGH — Physical distance among people slowed the growth of new COVID-19 cases, which has helped prevent area hospital systems and their intensive care units from becoming overwhelmed.
But that does not mean the virus will disappear, or that there will be fewer people infected with the disease, Donald Yealy, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and University of Pittsburgh, said during a press conference Thursday.
“Flattening the curve … simply spreads the cases out over a longer period of time while we learn to provide care and have other interventions,” he said.
However, society can be managed in the presence of the pathogen as long as people practice safe routines including wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose, social distancing and good hygiene, Yealy said and talked of the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday.
“Having a visit with your mother in a small group with appropriate distancing and all the usual hygiene precautions makes a lot of sense … particularly if your mom is not frail, in a nursing home, or (has) underlying immunosuppression,” he said. “We are not recommending large (gatherings) or even whole families.”
Thoughtful habits and measured steps can keep people safe and help combat social isolation, Yealy said.
“The disease is going to be with us for months to years,” he said. “If we focus on the (most vulnerable and) elderly, we will bring down the death rate.”
Meanwhile, while research is underway to develop a vaccine, and determine if immunities via antibodies will prevent the disease, approximately the same number of people are expected to be infected despite attempts to slow COVID-19 growth, Yealy said.
“It’s just a matter of when,” he said and talked of segments of the population at greater risk to die from the virus. “We know that the elderly people are most vulnerable, and particularly those who reside in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.”
David A. Nace, chief medical officer for UPMC Senior Communities, talked of ways, including video chats and drive-by parades, to protect people in such facilities, yet allow for them to stay connected to loved ones.
Precautions include face masks, screenings and assessments for everyone inside the facilities, and a lower number is used to determine if a resident has a fever, he said.
“Our cutoff here is actually 99 degrees,” Nace said. “We know that older adults have a lower temperature threshold, and they often don’t have the same fever responses a younger adult might.”
When a COVID-19 case enters an assisted living or nursing home, it’s likely to spread among residents, he said.
“If COVID-19 is within a facility, if you have a single case of a symptomatic individual, you will soon have multiple individuals (infected with the disease) within that facility,” Nace said. “The chance that you had one person and it never spread to anyone else is really an unlikely possibility.”
