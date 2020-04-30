UPMC prepares for backlogged procedures

PITTSBURGH — While treating patients with COVID-19, UPMC will address backlogged necessary surgical and medical procedures including colonoscopies, minor surgeries, blood tests and cancer screenings that have been postponed due to the virus.
Surgeries are down 70% compared to a pre-COVID-19 period, Donald Yealy, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and University of Pittsburgh, said at a press conference on Thursday.
“We don’t want to delay necessary medical care,” Yealy said. “We want to help everyone who needs care, including COVID-19 care and those who need their essential care and their preventative care.”
Although no one can predict whether there will be another wave of COVID-19, medical procedures will be conducted with appropriate testing and safeguards, he said.
“I suspect that the new normal won’t look the same as it did prior to COVID-19,” Yealy said. “We are going to learn about what care can be delivered in different formats and we’re going to put that to use. We can’t go back in time.”
Within a week, hospital officials expect Pennsylvania “to broaden the reopening efforts,” Yealy said.
“We will continue to monitor what’s going on in the community,” he said. “It’s our obligation to see how things go as the rest of the Commonwealth begins to return to something that looks more normal. I don’t know what it will be.”
The hospital system will expand its COVID-19 testing to “make sure that all who come for any care (will) get a virus test,” he said.
UPMC has a stable and manageable number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, Yealy said.
“We’re using only 2% of the 5,500 hospital beds across our system,” he said.
Rachel Sackrowitz, chief medical officer, UPMC ICU Service Center, said the hospital system expects “to be treating patients with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.”
While safeguards to prevent the spread of the disease will continue, the hospital system will develop “a meaningful antibody test that is actionable,” she said.
It’s unknown whether antibodies can kill the virus and/or protect from a second infection of the disease.
Sackrowitz also talked of therapies that could be effective against the disease, including possible investigation of the drug remdesivir.
She also said a health system in New York placed a newspaper advertisement to thank UPMC doctors for help during the pandemic crisis.
“We quickly implemented a tele-ICU outreach program,” Sackrowitz said. “Our UPMC critical care physicians volunteered their unpaid free time 24/7 to help in whatever way was needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.