UPMC removes triage tent, modifies visitation limitations

CUMBERLAND — A triage tent at UPMC Western Maryland designed to prevent potential overcrowding in the Emergency Department and used to test members of the public who came to the hospital with suspected coronavirus symptoms was removed Tuesday.
The tent was erected in March in the parking lot outside the Emergency Department.
With the UPMC Western Maryland COVID-19 caseload not reaching expected surge capacity, the hospital has dedicated a secure unit away from all other patients for those who present as suspected or confirmed positive cases.
“As our community begins taking steps to recover from this pandemic, UPMC Western Maryland will remain vigilant,” said hospital President Barry Ronan. “We have begun to gradually reinstate our essential services, explore options for other impacted services and ensure that there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment to provide care.”
Hospital visitation
Beginning Thursday, visitation limitations set in place in early March will be modified.
“With consideration of the benefits to our patients and current COVID-19 trends in the region, we have developed a plan to safely allow one dedicated, on-site patient support person for each non-COVID-19 positive hospital inpatient and Emergency Department patient,” Ronan said.
The support person is identified by the patient and is, typically, a spouse, partner, close family member or trusted friend and are an essential part of the care team to help our hospital patients manage and communicate about their care, hospital officials said.
“Patients with support persons have proven to recover faster, have better mental and emotional health, shorter lengths of stay, and a better overall experience,” read a news release issued by UPMC.
All patient support persons must pass through the facility screening process to enter. They will be required to wear a face mask and be provided with a support person wrist band while in UPMC facilities.
“We continue to go to great lengths to maintain a safe environment for our patients and staff at all of our facilities. The hospital is a safe place to receive care and people should not ignore symptoms or warnings that could prove detrimental to their health,” Ronan said.
Full support person guidelines and regulations can be found by visiting www.UPMCWesternMaryland.com.
