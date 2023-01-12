CUMBERLAND — UPMC will increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025 at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport area sites.
By January 2026, the same wage increase will apply to UPMC Western Maryland workers, as well as those in southwest and western Pennsylvania and southwest New York.
The rate increase aims to support its workforce, recruit new employees "and continue to be the employer of choice in health care," UPMC said via press release Thursday.
"This action, based on UPMC's continual evaluation of the market, solidifies its reputation as a highly desirable employer, with industry-leading total compensation packages, a focus on work-life balance and significant opportunities for career advancement," according to the release.
The $18 rate more than doubles Pennsylvania's, as well as the federal, current $7.25 hourly minimum wage.
As of Jan. 1, Maryland's minimum wage increased from $12.50 to $13.25 per hour, and is scheduled to raise to $14 on Jan. 1, 2024.
Wages and benefits for UPMC employees represented by unions will continue to be negotiated by their respective unions.
According to its website, UPMC is a nonprofit $24 billion health care provider and insurer that has 92,000 employees, 40 hospitals and 800 doctors’ offices and outpatient sites.
"In 2016, we were the first health care system in Pennsylvania to announce and achieve $15 an hour and this next step demonstrates our commitment to support our workforce and attract new talent," John Galley, UPMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer, said via the release.
"Once again, UPMC is the first health care employer in the state to make this commitment, and we are proud to lead the way to $18 an hour,” he said.
“In addition to this adjustment to our entry-level wages, we aggressively move our salary ranges each year as the market moves, to ensure we remain the health care employer of choice,” Galley said.
UPMC said the $18 rate plus a full benefits package equals $27 an hour.
Benefits available to UPMC employees include: Retirement savings and benefit pension plans, a performance-based merit program, tuition assistance for employees and their families, first dollar health care coverage for entry-level positions, paid parental leave, comprehensive health insurance, paid time off, subsidized emergency and backup child and senior care options, and increased fertility benefits.
“We are particularly pleased to offer entry-level employment where there are many opportunities to join UPMC to build upon technical skills and training," Galley said.
"UPMC employees consistently demonstrate their commitment by providing exceptional patient care and customer service," he said.
"As part of UPMC's dedication to our valued employees, we provide career pathways with financial support to help all employees grow and learn so that they can stretch their knowledge and skills and advance their careers,” Galley said.
