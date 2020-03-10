PITTSBURGH — As the nation’s number of COVID-19 infections on Monday surpassed 600, which doubled Friday’s number, and the country’s death toll rose to 26, Graham Snyder talked of “solid plans in place” to combat the virus.
Snyder, UPMC medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, and other experts were at the health care system’s Montefiore facility for a press conference to discuss long-term care, pediatrics and new diagnostic test development as COVID-19 continues to spread across the U.S and around the world.
UPMC has taught providers to identify potential COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, symptoms, Snyder said.
An experimental drug, remdesivir, holds promise to fight the illness, but has not been approved, Snyder said.
When asked whether COVID-19 could be seasonal, Snyder said, “We don’t know yet.”
People “should all remain vigilant and educated” on the latest news pertaining to the virus, he said.
UPMC Clinical Laboratories Medical Director Alan Wells said the health system is developing its own test for COVID-19 based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol.
CDC tests are in limited supply.
Currently, the health system relies on state and federal authorities for testing, which is time consuming, he said.
However, there’s no set date for the UPMC test to be available.
“There are many unknowns when developing a test,” Wells said. “There is no definite timeline.”
David A. Nace is chief medical officer for UPMC Senior Communities.
COVID-19 in older people can overlap other symptoms including those caused by the flu.
“UPMC is prepared to safely care for our older adults,” he said and cautioned people who are ill or have “even relatively minor” cold symptoms to avoid visiting elderly people in long-term care facilities.
John Williams is chief of the pediatric infectious diseases department at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Although coronavirus in children seems to be mild, kids can be asymptomatic and still carry and spread the disease.
“Keep kids home if they’re sick,” Williams said.
Dr. Judy Stone is an infectious disease specialist who spent 25 years in solo practice in Cumberland, and a senior contributor for healthcare on Forbes.
The opportunity for the most effective use of COVID-19 testing has been lost, and now mitigation of the disease should be the focus, she said.
As the disease spreads, Stone talked of ways the community could help people in need at their homes, such as uniting area volunteers to deliver meals.
Also, if area schools close in an effort to stop the slow the growth of COVID-19, maybe school buses could deliver food to students at home.
“This is more than the flu,” Stone said of COVID-19. “The death rate in people over 60 is scary. … We have to protect the older people and those with underlying diseases.”
As of Monday afternoon, Maryland had five confirmed cases of the virus.
Gov. Larry Hogan at a press conference said he signed into law emergency legislation that allows the transfer of up to $50 million from a rainy day fund for the state’s response to COVID-19.
“Government at the federal, state and local levels are working together to respond to this threat,” Hogan said.
On Monday, the state Department of Budget and Management moved to Level 2 of its Pandemic Policy.
“We are issuing guidance to cancel all out-of-state travel for all state employees and advising all agencies to prepare for a period of mandatory telework to limit the spread of the virus in our state,” he said.
Hogan also said he assembled a coronavirus response team comprised of experts in public health and emergency management.
“We will be convening an emergency meeting (with the team) tomorrow,” Hogan said.
Also on Tuesday, the governor said he planned to meet with representatives of the state’s long-term care community “to make sure that we are taking every precaution possible to protect Maryland’s seniors and retirees.”
Hogan will also meet with his cabinet Tuesday for a briefing with state health officials to discuss statewide response efforts to COVID-19.
On Sunday, state health officials identified two additional positive cases in Maryland. One is a Harford County woman in her 80s.
“This appears to be the first case of COVID-19 anywhere in the world to be associated with travel to Turkey,” Hogan said.
Additionally, a Montgomery County man in his 60s contracted the virus while traveling to Thailand and Egypt.
“All of our cases at this point are related to foreign travel,” Hogan said. “So far, we have no cases of transmission here in the state of Maryland.”
Late Monday, Hogan announced the state’s sixth confirmed case, a Prince George’s County resident who contracted the virus during out-of-state travel.
He also said 12 Marylanders were on the Grand Princess cruise ship docked Monday afternoon off the coast of California. The residents were set to be transported to military bases in Texas and Georgia for examination and to be quarantined.
Just prior to the conference, Hogan, 47 other governors and top-ranking federal officials held a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence.
At that time, “more than 111,000 people in more than 100 countries have been infected by the virus,” Hogan said.
COVID-19 has killed nearly 3,900 people around the world.
“We can expect the number of cases to continue to rise,” Hogan said. “This problem continues to escalate rapidly.”
