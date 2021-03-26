CUMBERLAND — Having passed the mark of 5,000 vaccines administered to members of the community Friday morning, UPMC Western Maryland officials and staff, as well as patients, say that the hospital’s community clinics are running smoothly.
The hospital hosted its 32nd clinic Friday and, throughout the day, about 700 people were vaccinated.
The hospital’s first vaccine clinic, for employees, was held Dec. 21; the first community clinic followed Jan. 21.
Including employees, the hospital has distributed about 8,500 shots, said Surender Kanaparthi, UPMC Western Maryland’s executive director of cancer and pharmacy services and supply chain. About 5,500 of those have been to community members, Kanaparthi said, of whom more than 3,000 are fully vaccinated.
Kanaparthi said that Friday’s nine-hour clinic was staffed by 83 hospital employees. The hospital also hired 14 temporary workers to assist with calls and registration.
The process of running the clinics smoothly, Kanaparthi said, has been one with some initial trial and error. Both staff and patient feedback have been used to make the process easier and quicker for everyone. That input has been used for everything from making improvements to the registration software to filming an informational video.
“Every time we learn something new, we try and make changes,” Kanaparthi said. “We call it the cycle of learning. We get feedback from people coming through to find out what’s working, what’s not.”
The clinics are expected to continue through the end of June, Kanaparthi said, but that could change if necessary.
Hospital spokesperson Ed DeWitt said that many of the employees who work at the clinics have volunteered to do so, and called the process an example of solid teamwork.
“At the end of the day, 700 more people in the community are on their way,” DeWitt said. “That gets normalcy a little closer and makes the community healthier, which is the whole point of hospitals.”
When patients come to the hospital for a clinic, they’re first triaged through registration tables set up in the hospital’s cafeteria. In small groups, they wait to move from the cafeteria to a small but socially distanced room where they watch an informational video about the vaccine and potential side effects before they are taken to another room to get their shots. After receiving it, folks wait 15-30 minutes as they’re monitored for side effects before being discharged.
Cumberland resident Kathleen Burke, who received the first of two necessary doses of the Moderna vaccine Friday, said the process of getting her shot had been “very streamlined.”
After she received her shot from nurse Page Edwards, Burke said she’s excited for her 15-year-old granddaughter, who resides with her, to be able to have friends over again.
“I’ve been afraid for a year, and I would like a little more peace of mind,” Burke said.
Edwards said that the patients she’s seen in the eight or so clinics she has assisted with so far have roundly been grateful the opportunity to get their shots.
“It’s been having a very good response from the community. Everyone seems very appreciative when they’re coming through,” Edwards said. “We have more full times every time.”
“The vaccine clinics at UPMC Western Maryland are an opportunity for us to continue to be here for our community during this pandemic,” hospital President Michele Martz said in a statement. “Through the efforts of so many, we are vaccinating hundreds and hundreds of people each week, and, just this morning, our 5,000th vaccination took place. I could not be prouder of our staff for stepping up and volunteering their time to ensure these vaccines are administered safely and efficiently. The constant support we have received from UPMC and our county and state health agencies has allowed us to be a leader in vaccinating our community.”
