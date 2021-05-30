CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021. UPMC Western Maryland is one of 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that UPMC Western Maryland has reached an aggressive goal of treating the patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
To receive the award, UPMC Western Maryland has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain MI Registry for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020) and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.
“As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, UPMC Western Maryland has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Steering Subcommittee and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, UPMC Western Maryland has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
“This prestigious award from the American College of Cardiology is a testament to the excellence of our cardiac program here at UPMC Western Maryland,” said Dr. Christopher Haas, medical director of cardiology. “The care delivered by UPMC Western Maryland is consistently at or above the national standards and our team works tirelessly to ensure we remain the best choice for our heart patients. The awards certainly are nice, but our greatest reward is when our heart attack patients go back to their families and their lives.”
“We are very proud of the continued success of our cardiac program which is driven by the many dedicated staff members, advanced practice providers and physicians at the UPMC Western Maryland Heart and Vascular Institute,” said James Karstetter, UPMC Western Maryland chief nursing officer and vice president, patient care services. “Their drive and determination to make sure we are consistently performing at the highest level possible ensures our patients are receiving the best cardiac care possible closer to home and with family nearby.”
