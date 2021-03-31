CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will hold telephone registration Wednesday for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled Friday.
Those who live or work in Allegany County ages 18 and up with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for COVID-19 illness are eligible to receive the vaccine. Those eligible under previous phases of the vaccination plan remain eligible. Community members are encouraged to consult the state of Maryland’s Phase 2B guidelines.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.
Those interested in reserving a spot must call 240-964-1000 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is also available online at https://www.marylandvax.org//reg/3596110201.
Slots will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and appointments will be taken until all slots are filled. No walk-in appointments will be honored.
Those scheduled should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage. There, they will be screened and directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
