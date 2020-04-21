UPMC Western Maryland president says hospital among 'safest places'

CUMBERLAND — While there was a lot of talk Tuesday about the need for more COVID-19 testing, some questions remained unanswered.
The Cumberland Times-News on Monday asked Allegany County Health Department officials for details on its supply of tests for the disease.
The department responded via email on Tuesday that the Maryland Public Health laboratory supplied “about 40 test kits” for use in “facility outbreaks.” The health department would not say when it obtained those tests, and didn’t clarify exactly where they could be used.
Hospital discusses COVID-19 status
UPMC Western Maryland President Barry Ronan on Tuesday said the Cumberland hospital is caring for 12 patients that have tested positive for COVID-19. Five of them are on ventilators, he said.
Another patient that had the disease, arrived at the hospital at the end of March, was “very sick” and required a ventilator, has greatly improved, he said.
The hospital would not reveal the age or sex of the patient.
More than 500 people have been tested at the facility, Ronan said.
So far, no staff members have tested positive for the virus, he said.
“We put in place so many precautions,” he said.
Ronan, who has worked in the health care industry for 45 years, said he couldn’t imagine dealing with the pandemic without support from the hospital’s relatively new parent organization.
Western Maryland Health System in early February merged into the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital network.
The relationship has been “absolutely wonderful” and “nothing short of amazing,” Ronan said.
He also said surgeons and doctors at UPMC Western Maryland have asked when they can “get back to business.”
While some medical cases have been addressed, there’s about a three-month backlog for surgeries and other procedures.
Ronan doesn’t have a definite date when hospital functions can return to a normal schedule, but said protective measures have been taken.
“The hospital is probably one of the safest places,” he said and added the COVID-19 unit is well isolated.
Ronan, who talked to the Maryland health secretary on Tuesday, said state COVID-19 tests — that are newly acquired by Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, from South Korea — will be distributed to places where they are most needed, including the Baltimore-Washington corridor and skilled nursing facilities throughout the state.
COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic
Pittsburgh-based UPMC has 89,000 employees and 40 hospitals, including the Cumberland facility, that all have an adequate supply of personal protection equipment, officials said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Of its system-wide 5,500 beds, 2% are occupied with COVID-19 patients and 7% of those patients are using a ventilator.
None of the novel coronavirus patients are pediatric.
Tami Minnier, UPMC chief quality officer, said the health system’s laboratories can test more than 600 patients per day in six hours or less for COVID-19.
UPMC is also testing folks that don’t have symptoms of the virus, and is developing antibody test capabilities that could be available in a couple weeks, she said.
Additionally, UPMC is using 3-D printing to create swabs and vials for its COVID-19 tests.
Donald Yealy, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and University of Pittsburgh, talked of patients outside the COVID-19 group that have other medical needs including “elective care,” which is scheduled, and “essential care” needed to maintain health.
“We want to serve any patient who needs essential care,” Yealy said and added that the hospital system will begin testing all patients that come to a UPMC facility for a medical procedure.
That practice will ensure safety and provide medical workers an opportunity to learn more about the virus, he said.
Yealy also talked of a clinical trial that has 16 COVID-19 patients that are receiving test therapies.
He also said UPMC, so far at least, hasn’t seen the heavy volume of COVID-19 cases that other areas have experienced.
Why?
“We just don’t know,” Yealy said. “We haven’t seen a pattern … that looks like other places.”
