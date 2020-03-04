FROSTBURG – UPMC Western Maryland has finalized the sale of the Frostburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to Axis Healthcare Group LLC.
“Since we established FNRC in 1995 as a skilled nursing facility for long-term and short-term rehabilitation, the need for UPMC Western Maryland to have a nursing home as a component of our health system has lessened,” UPMC Western Maryland President Barry Ronan said.
“We have established excellent working relationships with all the nursing homes in Western Maryland and West Virginia, and each of them works very closely with UPMC Western Maryland in advancing our value-based care delivery model and our implementation of population health initiatives. The opportunity to sell our nursing home to a reputable, well-established nursing home provider, Axis Healthcare Group LLC, presented itself, and we decided to move forward with the sale of FNRC.
“Axis will be welcomed as an additional community partner, and, most importantly, they share our commitment to providing patients with compassionate care and exemplary service, while identifying solutions to improve the health care delivery system,” Ronan said.
UPMC Western Maryland employees at FNRC have been given the opportunity to stay on as employees with Axis.
