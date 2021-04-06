CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will hold telephone registration Tuesday for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled Friday.
Those who live or work in Allegany County age 55 and older, as well as essential workers in critical industries are eligible for the vaccine. Individuals age 16-64 with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for COVID-19, along with those who were previously eligible may also register. Community members are encouraged to consult the state of Maryland’s Phase 2C guidelines.
For the list of priority groups within the state of Maryland, visit the state’s list at https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine/.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered, an immunization only given to individuals age 18 or older.
Those interested in reserving a spot must call 240-964-1000 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Clinic registration is also available online at https://www.marylandvax.org//reg/2519296013.
Slots will be offered to callers on a first-come, first-served basis. No walk-in appointments will be honored.
Those scheduled to get the vaccine should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.