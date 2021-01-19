CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the public Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.
The Moderna vaccine will be available for Allegany County residents age 75 and older in accordance with state guidelines. Arrangements for the second dose of the vaccine will be made at the clinic.
Those interested in reserving a spot must call 240-964-1000 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday to sign up, as no walk-in appointments will be honored. Slots will be offered to callers on a first-come, first-served basis.
There will be 300 vaccines available.
Those scheduled to get the vaccine should look for signs with parking instructions and enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
Additional clinics will be scheduled in the coming weeks with details to be announced soon.
