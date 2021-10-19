CUMBERLAND, Md. — The driver of a United Parcel Service truck was injured Monday when the vehicle traveled off Old Oldtown Road and down a 100-foot embankment, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The female driver was treated and released from UPMC Western Maryland following the mishap that occurred about 11:15 a.m. in the 13900 block of Old Oldtown Road east of Cumberland.
District 16 and Oldtown volunteer firefighters responded to the scene where the victim was stabilized and carried out of the accident site on a backboard by first-responders.
The incident also prompted alert of the county’s Special Operations High-Angle Rescue Team and member volunteer firefighters from Bedford Road and Shaft volunteer fire departments. Potomac and LaVale volunteer firefighters were also responding to the scene but were canceled prior to arrival, according to the DES.
Maryland State Police investigated. The road was reopened to traffic by early afternoon.
