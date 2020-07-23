BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Berkeley Springs was ranked No. 9 in USA Today’s Best Small Historical Towns in America competition.
USA Today experts initially created a 20-town finalist list and then allocated a month for the public to vote on the top 10. Berkeley Springs was the only West Virginia town on the list.
Museum of the Berkeley Springs President Jeanne Mozier felt confident that local voting could put the town into the Top 10.
“Berkeley Springs has always had an outsize history, and we want to let the world know,” said Mozier, listing attractions including George Washington’s Bathtub, James Rumsey’s Millstone and a National Historic District in town with more than 200 contributing structures.
“Historic sites are a major draw for visitors,” said Mozier. Competition was stiff with towns like St. Augustine, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia, on the list. “The population cut-off for small town was 35,000,” said Mozier.
She invited the public to visit the museum on the second floor of the Historic Roman Bath House in Berkeley Springs to experience the town’s history. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The top 10 winners in the category Best Historic Small Town were:
1. Granbury, Texas.
2. Abilene, Kansas.
3. Valparaiso, Indiana.
4. Mackinac Island, Michigan.
5. Natchitoches, Louisiana.
6. Williamsburg, Virginia.
7. Clarksdale, Mississippi.
8. St. Augustine, Florida.
9. Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
10. Leadville, Colorado.
