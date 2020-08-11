WESTERNPORT — The town of Westernport will receive a $595,000 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to repair sanitary sewer collection lines along Lincoln Drive.
The USDA is investing $3.6 million to modernize critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects in rural Maryland.
“These critical infrastructure improvements are essential for our small towns and municipalities and USDA Rural Development is proud to make these investments to improve the quality of life in rural Maryland,” said State Director Denise Lovelady.
Re-lining of the Westernport sewer pipes will repair cracks and uneven joints that will eliminate contamination caused by surface water intrusion. The system serves a population of 1,888 people.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. The assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
