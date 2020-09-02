Vacant city residence fire ruled arson

CUMBERLAND — A deliberately-set fire late Tuesday inside a vacant residence at 813 Maryland Ave. remains under investigation by the Cumberland Fire Department and the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
City firefighters, dispatached at 9:50 p.m., quickly extinguished the fire in the two-story brick structure owned by the estate of Carl Bailey, according to the state fire marshal's office.
The fire originated in the living room area and caused $1,000 in damages to the property and its contents.
Investigators determined the fire was the result of arson.
Thirteen city firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the blaze three minutes into the fire operation.
Anyone with information in the incident may contact the state fire marshal's office at 301-766-3688.
