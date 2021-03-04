KEYSER, W.Va. — No injuries were reported when fire broke out in an abandoned building at Piedmont and Porter streets early Thursday, according to the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire occurred in the structure that formerly housed Keyser Carpet Corner and apartments in the upper level of the two-story building, according to Keyser Assistant Fire Chief Garrett Parish.
The roof of the building collapsed and fire damage occurred to the second floor.
Damage was estimated at $50,000, Parish said.
The cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Keyser fire department and notification was made to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Fire departments from New Creek, Fountain, Barton and Potomac were also at the scene following alert by 911 centers at Keyser and Cumberland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.