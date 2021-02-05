CUMBERLAND — An online form created by Allegany County health officials to streamline the process of scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments has drawn big interest.
The county health department reported Friday that about 5,500 county residents have filled out the form since its Wednesday launch. It’s located on the website https://health.maryland.gov/Allegany.
Registration doesn’t result in an immediate appointment, but does indicate residents’ interest with the county health department and UPMC Western Maryland, which will eventually meet their request.
Those who fill out the form will provide their name, age, email address and phone number and answer a few basic health and occupational questions.
“We are hopeful that being able to get on the list for a vaccine will give members of the public peace of mind, knowing that, when their turn comes, they will be contacted to schedule an appointment,” said Brenda Caldwell, public information coordinator for the Allegany County Health Department.
Health officials reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday, raising cumulative totals to 6,249 cases and 190 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.