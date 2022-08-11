CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday that shut down Maryland Avenue for several hours until a severed utility pole was replaced.
Cumberland Police and the Cumberland Fire Department responded to the 10:38 p.m. crash following alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
Police said a Dodge van with Maryland registration was found at the scene at Maryland Avenue and Putman Street but without any occupants. No one was found when officers searched the area.
The owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised officers that he had reported the vehicle as stolen.
Police said Maryland Avenue was reopened to traffic when repairs were completed just before 6 a.m.
Anyone with information about the crash or persons involved is asked to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600.
