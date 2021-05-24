FROSTBURG — No injuries were reported when a vehicle crashed into the rear of the Dollar Tree store Sunday night at Frostburg Plaza, according to first responders at the scene.
The incident reportedly occurred at about 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle occupied by two people experienced a reported mechanical malfunction and traveled into the rear of the store. The incident reportedly occurred in a double-door exit area.
Frostburg Police investigated the crash at the shopping center at 10701 Georges Creek Road southwest.
Frostburg and Shaft volunteer fire departments and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services also responded upon alert by Allegany County 911 Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.