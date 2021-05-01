WESTERNPORT — Two people were taken to a medical facility early Saturday after a vehicle crashed into the Tri-Towns EMS building on Westernport's Main Street.
The driver was believed to have had a medical emergency, according to scanner transmissions by first responders at the scene.
The accident happened about 6 a.m.
Multiple fire and EMS units from Allegany and Mineral counties, as well as the Allegany County Collapse Team were at the scene.
Main and Washington streets was temporarily closed.
