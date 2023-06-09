ROMNEY, W.Va. — Two Washington men who allegedly tried to use counterfeit money at Hampshire County businesses were injured Thursday after fleeing police and crashing a vehicle near Romney.
James Delonte Coffield, 31, and Dontrell Lamar Deaner, 33, suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening in the accident that occurred about 9:05 p.m. at the state Route 28/Poland Hollow Road intersection, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office.
Coffield, the driver, and Deaner, the passenger, face numerous felony charges, authorities said.
The sheriff's office said Coffield and Deaner tried to use the fake money about 8:30 p.m. at Dollar General and Family Dollar in Capon Bridge, prompting two calls to the Hampshire County 911 Center, the second advising dispatchers that the men removed the registration from their vehicle and headed west on U.S. Route 50 toward Romney.
The pursuit reportedly began when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at the Route 50/state Route 29 intersection, and continued to Romney at speeds reportedly topping 100 mph.
The sheriff's office said a deputy stopped pursuing as the vehicle navigated several side streets in Romney, but the pursuit started again when another deputy saw the vehicle turn onto Route 28.
As the vehicle traveled north on Route 28, a Romney Police Department officer used stop sticks that flattened one of the fleeing vehicle's tires. It crashed about two miles later, landing on the roof.
Both Coffield and Deaner were trapped in the wrecked vehicle. Coffield was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by ambulance, and Deaner was flown by helicopter to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
The sheriff's office said counterfeit bills were found inside the crashed vehicle, and other bills reportedly thrown out during the pursuit were also recovered.
Citizens were asked to contact the sheriff's office if they find additional fake currency.
