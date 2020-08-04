Vehicle found in Potomac River near Cumberland

CUMBERLAND — A vehicle was found submerged in the Potomac River Monday afternoon in the area of the Upper Potomac Industrial Park boat ramp, according to Todd Bowman, spokesperson for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
No one was found in the area when the Allegany County Special Operations Water Team responded upon dispatch by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
The vehicle was found by divers. No registration was on the vehicle that officials believe was pushed into the river from the West Virginia side of the waterway some time ago.
Maryland Natural Resources Police and dive technicians assisted in the operation.
