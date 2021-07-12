FROSTBURG — A vehicle was stolen and license plates removed from 11 other vehicles in a crime spree that occurred late Saturday and early Sunday in Frostburg's West End, police Chief Nicholas J. Costello said Monday.
"We are actively investigating and reviewing video surveillance footage," said Costello, who requested citizens check their video surveillance systems to determine if "anything pertinent is found."
A 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen from Talcott Avenue was located by a patrolling officer on East Main Street just before 2 a.m. Monday. The suspect stopped the vehicle and fled on foot as the officer approached. Police said the suspect was a female of slender build with dark-colored hair.
The stolen vehicle was towed and processed for evidence before being returned to the owner. The theft reportedly took place when the vehicle was left unlocked and with the ignition key inside.
Police said license plates were removed from various parked vehicles from the area of Taylor Street through the West End.
Some of the vehicles were entered and items stolen, including cash. All of the vehicle were unlocked at the time of entry, police said.
Police also continue to investigate the theft of an iPad, medication and a medical device from another vehicle. The theft is believed to have occurred July 6 but was not reported until Sunday.
Anyone with information about any of the crimes is asked to call Frostburg Police at 301-689-3000.
