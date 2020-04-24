Vehicle stolen from Pennsylvania Avenue residence

lights

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police continue to investigate the theft of a vehicle stolen Wednesday from a Pennsylvania Avenue residence.

A black Kia Sorento was removed from a parking place just outside a residence in the 200 block. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 8 and 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600 or Allegany and Mineral Cuunty Crime Solvers at 877-722-4307.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you