Vehicle stolen from Pennsylvania Avenue residence

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police continue to investigate the theft of a vehicle stolen Wednesday from a Pennsylvania Avenue residence.
A black Kia Sorento was removed from a parking place just outside a residence in the 200 block. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 8 and 9 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600 or Allegany and Mineral Cuunty Crime Solvers at 877-722-4307.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.