CUMBERLAND — A sport utility vehicle left unattended with the engine running outside an Oak Street residence was stolen late Tuesday morning, according to Cumberland Police.
Police said the Mitsubishi Outlander was black and displayed Maryland registration 5CD4575. It was taken about 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Oak Street, located near Industrial Boulevard.
A male suspect wearing black and white clothing was seen around the vehicle just before the theft occurred, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact police at 301-777-1600.
Police also urged residents not to leave a vehicle unattended with the engine running, a violation of Maryland law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.