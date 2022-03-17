CUMBERLAND — A patron at an Ali Ghan Road business discovered his automobile missing Wednesday after he briefly conducted business, Cumberland Police said.
Police said a black Hyundai Elantra with Florida tags 82BKRJ was taken from the business parking lot when the vehicle was left unattended and with the engine running.
Police said the theft involved a rental vehicle.
Anyone with information about the matter is asked to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.