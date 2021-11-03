CUMBERLAND — Between June 24 and Tuesday, 25 bears were killed on Western Maryland roads or because of disease or electric shock.
Clarissa Harris, wildlife response manager for the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife & Heritage Service, provided the Cumberland Times-News the following details:
• June 24 — 84-pound male killed on Interstate 70 eastbound between U.S. Route 40 and state Route 66 in Washington County.
• June 26 — 90-pound female euthanized due to mange in Oakland, Garrett County.
• June 27 — 336-pound male killed on Interstate 68 eastbound at mile marker 37 in Allegany County.
• July 1 — 55-pound male killed on Interstate 68 eastbound, west of Little Orleans in Allegany County.
• July 17 — 67-pound male euthanized due to mange and killing of chickens on Dry Run Road in Garrett County.
• July 18 — 120-pound male killed on state Route 51 near Town Creek Bridge in Allegany County.
• July 19 — 25-pound male electrocuted near the exit 50 and Route 40 State Highway Administration salt dome in Allegany County.
• July 22 — 86-pound female killed on Interstate 68 westbound near Haystack Mountain in Allegany County.
• July 29 — 100-pound female euthanized due to mange on Pectonville Road in Washington County.
• Aug. 7 — 30-pound male euthanized due to mange in Clear Spring, Washington County.
• Aug. 7 — 100-pound male euthanized due to mange in Swanton, Garrett County.
• Aug. 11 — 130-pound male euthanized due to mange in Accident, Garrett County.
• Aug. 19 — 86-pound female euthanized due to mange in Oakland, Garrett County.
• Aug. 24 — 139-pound male killed on Interstate 68 mile mile marker 1 in Friendsville, Garrett County.
• Aug. 26 — 33-pound male with mange killed on U.S. Route 219 in Accident, Garrett County.
• Aug. 30 — 63-pound female killed at New Germany Road and state Route 495 in Garrett County.
• Sept. 7 — 190-pound female killed on Interstate 68 mile marker 74 in Washington County.
• Sept. 11 — 165-pound male killed on Interstate 70 westbound on Braddock Mountain in Frederick County.
• Oct. 1 — 475-pound male killed on Route 219 and Glendale Road in Oakland, Garrett County.
• Oct. 1 — 101-pound female killed on Interstate 68 mile marker 16 in Garrett County.
• Oct. 7 — 229-pound male killed on Interstate 68 mile maker 52 in Flintstone, Allegany County.
• Oct. 10 — 226-pound male killed on Interstate 70 mile marker 18 in Washington County.
• Oct. 22 — 50-pound female euthanized due to mange in Accident, Garrett County.
• Nov. 1 — “Female young of year” killed on Route 135 in Swanton, Garrett County.
• Nov. 2 — 151-pound male killed on Interstate 68 eastbound near 15 Mile Creek in Flintstone, Allegany County.
