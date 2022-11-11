Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Rain. High 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.