CUMBERLAND, Md. — Military veterans were honored during a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at the Gulf War Memorial on Queen City Pavement.
The event was sponsored by American Legion Post 13 and VFW Henry Hart Post 1411.
Bernie Lechman, commander of Post 13, offered the welcome. James Anderson, vice commander of the 7th District American Legion, was master of ceremonies.
The featured speaker for the event was Charee Reckner, an American Legion member for 30 years with Accident Post 208 who currently serves as commander of the 7th District American Legion.
“Without the sacrifices of veterans, the freedoms and democracy we enjoy today could not have blossomed in many places around the world,” she said.
Reckner was a nurse on active duty for the United States Air Force for three years and 10 years as a senior flight nurse for the USAF Reserve, serving at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.
She told the story of the late Adm. Jeremiah Denton, a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.
“If I had known that I would be there more than seven years (as a prisoner) I would have died of despondency and despair,” Denton had said of his capture. “But I didn’t. It was one minute, one hour, one week, one year at a time and so on. If you look at it like that, anybody can do anything.”
Reckner said, “That type of toughness, commitment and perseverance is not unusual among veterans. Their exploits are legendary.”
A volley of three shots was followed by the playing of “Taps” and the release of 21 doves into the air. Four wreaths were laid at the memorial by Beverly Hite, Unit 13 Auxiliary; Kim Davis, Post 1411; Jeff Davis, Gulf War Memorial Committee; and Bryan Neff, Sons of the American Legion Commander Squadron 13.
Reckner told of a story relayed in the book “Walk in My Boots” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann. It involved Naval Reservist Brian Leahy, who ran into a Marine Vietnam combat veteran in a bar. Leahy braced himself to hear of the rivalry that sometimes exists between military branches.
“Instead, the Vietnam vet said, “Thank you, you guys saved my life more times than I can count,’” said Reckner. “’I can’t tell you the amount of times we would have been dead but we were able to pick up the phone and you guys came in to get everyone out.’”
Chaplain Margaret Steele gave the benediction and Laurel Plitnik sang the national anthem.
The American Legion Post 13 Honor Guard carried flags representing the various branches of the military.
