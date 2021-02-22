LAVALE — The victim of Sunday's fatal crash at National Highway and Winchester Road in LaVale has been identified as 69-year-old Stanley Phillip Miasek of Cumberland, according to Maryland State Police.
Police said Miasek was operating a Honda Ridgeline truck that traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete wall at about 5:30 a.m.
Miasek was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A state police accident reconstructionist and LaVale Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The cause of the accident has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing, according to Lt. H.B. Martz, commander of the state police barrack at Cumberland.
