ANNAPOLIS — The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services announced $1.8 million in Victim of Crime Act funding allocated for victim service providers to address challenges in serving vulnerable populations in Maryland brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Allegany and Garrett County providers sharing in the funding include CASA of Allegany County, Family Crisis Resource Center, Jane’s Place and the Dove Center.
This opportunity makes funding available to state government agencies, local government agencies and victim service programs run by nonprofit organizations to address immediate needs for victims of crime and victim service providers during the pandemic.
“Victim services are essential services in Maryland always, and especially during this pandemic,” said Glenn Fueston, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “The funding made available by our office will allow for service providers to remove obstacles to victim safety, self-sufficiency, and knowledge of resources that can save lives. Our goal for this funding is to support innovations that will benefit Marylanders for years to come.”
Since March, the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services has helped grantees utilize more than $550,000 in other existing funds to address community needs that have resulted from COVID-19.
The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services developed a webpage to help subrecipients and applicants navigate available funding opportunities and use existing funding to meet needs presented by COVID-19: http://goccp.maryland.gov/coronavirus/grants-covid19-faq/.
