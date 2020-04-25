SHORT GAP, W.Va. — A fast-moving two-alarm fire destroyed a Mineral County home early Saturday.
First-arriving Short Gap volunteer firefighters responding to 100 Herrick Lane found the home fully engulfed and "on the ground."
The two-story home was reportedly unoccupied and under construction.
About 35 firefighters from Mineral, Allegany and Hampshire counties fought the blaze that was reported to the Mineral County 911 Center at 2:24 a.m.
One firefighter was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department ambulance for evaluation after suffering a fall during the firefighting operation.
Water used to fight the fire was pumped from a nearby pond.
The fire was reported out at 4:45 a.m.
Herrick Lane is adjacent to the Sherwood Acres subdivision off of state Route 28.
Potomac Edison and Frankfort Public Service District personnel also responded to the scene.
