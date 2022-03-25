CRESAPTOWN — Two men wearing ballistic vests, equipment belts and masks were arrested late Thursday afternoon while video recording on Western Correctional Institution property, and a third man was taken into custody on warrants and drug charges as he waited for them in a nearby vehicle, according to Maryland State Police.
Troopers, assisted by deputies from the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, arrested Floyd Wallace, 27, of Omaha, Nebraska; Rolando Bass, 36, of Gaithersburg; and Darren Thomas, 29, of Hagerstown.
Police were called to the maximum-security WCI prison at 13800 McMullen Highway just before 5 p.m. to investigate a complaint of "suspicious persons."
Wallace and Bass continued to videotape the arresting officers as they were being taken into custody, police said, and refused to comply with police orders.
Wallace and Bass were charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and obstructing and hindering. Thomas was arrested on outstanding warrants and a drug violation.
Wallace and Bass each posted $2,500 bond Friday and were released after hearings before a district court commissioner. Thomas was awaiting a bond hearing.
