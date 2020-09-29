CUMBERLAND — CSX Transportation is repairing the sidewalk and handrails within the Virginia Avenue underpass. Traffic will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Oct. 9.
The schedule may change due to weather conditions. The road will be flagged between Industrial Boulevard and Queen Street during construction. Pedestrians are urged to avoid the area during construction hours.
Contact the Cumberland CSX Transportation Rail Yard at 304-265-6716 with any questions.
