CUMBERLAND — Police were searching Thursday night for the man who robbed a Virginia Avenue liquor store at gunpoint.
Cumberland Police were called to The Beverage Depot at 1002 Virginia Ave. about 8 p.m.
Police said the man, armed with a black, semiautomatic style handgun, forced a clerk to provide cash from the register before fleeing on foot in the direction of Industrial Boulevard.
The suspect was described as white and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt inside out, camouflage pants, boots and a black ski mask.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 301-777-1600.
