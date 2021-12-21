CUMBERLAND — Two men were arrested in connection with a burglary Saturday of a Union Street residence where numerous firearms were stolen, according to Cumberland Police.
Police said Jonathan Edward Harriss, 27, of Shacklefords, Virginia, was charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary and theft from $1,500 to $25,000 and Bruce Allen Williams, 25, Cumberland, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and related charges, police said.
In addition, both men were charged with numerous firearms offenses.
On Tuesday, Williams remained jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center pending appearance in district court. Harriss was not shown as a inmate in a check of electronic records for the detention center.
The arrests were made when police executed search warrants in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue and in the 400 block of Fourth Street. Numerous firearms, controlled dangerous substances and U.S. currency were reportedly seized during the warrant-authorized searches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.