CUMBERLAND — A Virginia man was arrested Saturday on drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop in the city.

Cumberland Police said Mason Robert Hackley, 20, of Cupeper, was stopped about 10 a.m. on Eat Industrial Boulevard for an undisclosed violation.

A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded handgun, large quantity of marijuana and digital scale, police said.

Hackley was being held Sunday on $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

