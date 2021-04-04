CUMBERLAND — A Virginia man was arrested Saturday on drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop in the city.
Cumberland Police said Mason Robert Hackley, 20, of Cupeper, was stopped about 10 a.m. on Eat Industrial Boulevard for an undisclosed violation.
A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded handgun, large quantity of marijuana and digital scale, police said.
Hackley was being held Sunday on $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
