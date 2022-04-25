CUMBERLAND — A Virginia man is awaiting trial after he was arrested on charges stemming from separate investigations by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police into alleged offenses that occurred in September of last year, according to Cumberland Police.
Anthony Dean Jeffries, 37, of Winchester, was charged with theft less than $1,000 and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) before he was granted pre-trial release upon posting a combined bond of $2,000.
Police said the theft charge stemmed from theft of tools and sports memorabilia from a Barrelville Road residence and the drug offense related to alleged possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
