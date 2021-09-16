FROSTBURG — A Virginia man is awaiting extradition after he was arrested last week in Frostburg on an out-of-state warrant charging him with receiving stolen firearms and possession of a sawed-off shotgun, according to Frostburg Police.
Damonye Taekwon Anderson, 25, was taken into custody Sept. 7 during investigation of a suspicious activity call at the parking lot of the Gunter Hotel where he was not a registered guest.
The warrant, issued in Chesterfield, Virginia, also charged Anderson with drug violations and felony eluding, police said.
After appearing before a district court commissioner, Anderson was jailed without bond.
During the investigati on, Frostburg Police also cited two drivers at the scene, including Trevon Malik Black, 26,of Colonial Heights, Virginia, for driving on a suspended out-of-state license and Steffon Latrelle Williams, 26, of Petersburg, Virginia, for driving on a revoked out-of-state license.
Black and Williams were issued citations at the scene and released, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.