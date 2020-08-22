Virginia man dies in Hampshire County crash

SLANESVILLE, W.Va. — A Loudoun County, Virginia, man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle head-on crash on state Route 29, the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said.
Terry Lee Weasenforth, 53, of Leesburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 5:11 p.m. crash, which occurred about a half-mile north of the Slanesville General Store. Police said he was a former resident of Hampshire and Mineral counties.
Deputies reported that Weasenforth was operating a 2010 Chrysler Sebring southbound when he lost control of the vehicle, crossing the center line and into the path of a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Karen Borror, 54, of Paw Paw. Police said Weasenforth's vehicle caught fire and both he and Borror were trapped in the vehicles.
Borror was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown by Healthnet helicopter. Her condition was not available.
Route 29 was closed for about three hours during the investigation.
Assisting deputies were the West Virginia Natural Resource Police, Augusta and Slanesville volunteer fire departments, Augusta Rescue Squad, Hampshire County EMS, Morgan County medical examiner and the West Virginia Division of Highways.
