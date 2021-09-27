CUMBERLAND — A Virginia man was killed and his juvenile passenger seriously injured Sunday afternoon when their passenger vehicle struck the rear of a slow-moving tractor-trailer on eastbound Intertstate 68 near Rocky Gap State Park, according to Maryland State Police.
Police said 33-year-old Karl Anker, of Fort Belvoir, was found dead at the scene of the 2:18 p.m. crash.
A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.
The crash occurred near the 51-mile marker as the tractor-trailer was being operated in lane three at a slow speed due to the uphill grade of the road and the weight of the trailer. Police said the vehicle operated by Anker struck the rear of the rig for undetermined reasons.
Traffic was detoured onto state Route 144 during the accident response and investigation that included state police, volunteer fire departments from Baltimore Pike, Flintstone and Bedford Road and Flintstone ambulance with a crew from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
