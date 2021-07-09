MATHIAS, W.Va. — A Virginia man was injured and his twin brother arrested following a slashing incident late Thursday at Lost River State Park, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office.
Nolan Petit, 51, of Harrisonburg, suffered a large laceration to neck and was taken to Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg after initial treatment by first responders, deputies said.
His brother, Nathan W. Petit, also of Harrisonburg, was charged with one count of malicious wounding. He was being held Friday in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta in lieu of $75,000 bond after arraignment hearing before Hardy County Magistrate Craig A. Hose.
Deputies said alcohol factored in the 11:30 p.m. incident that took place inside a cabin in the park.
