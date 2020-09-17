Virginia rig driver killed in Hampshire County crash

SLANESVILLE, W.Va. — A Winchester, Virginia, man was killed Tuesday morning when his flatbed truck traveled out of control and overturned on state Route 29 in Hampshire County, according to West Virginia State Police.
Gonzalo Reyes, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred at about 10:15 a.m., according to Cpl. M.M. Massie.
Reyes was operating a single-axle flatbed truck north and carrying poured concrete wall forms when the rig traveled off the eastern roadway edge, police said.
Police said Reyes apparently overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go into a skid off the western edge of the road. It struck an embankment and overturned.
Slanesville and Capon Bridge volunteer fire departments responded to the scene along with Augusta fire and emergency medical services volunteers, Hampshire County EMS and a Hampshire County medic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.