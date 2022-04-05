CUMBERLAND — A Virginia woman remained jailed without bond Tuesday after she was arrested on charges relating to the alleged beating of a South End man when she forced entry into his residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Latina Reness Dawkins, of Woodbridge, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging her with first- and second-degree assault, burglary, reckless endangerment and related charges stemming from the alleged incident that took place Friday at a residence in the 400 block of Seymour Street.
Police said investigation determined that Dawkins also allegedly forced entry into a vehicle and a residence in the 300 block of Grand Avenue just minutes after the Seymour Street incident.
Dawkins ran from the Grand Avenue home, but was arrested minutes later when she was located in the area. She was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for evaluation prior to being discharged and arrested Monday.
Police said Dawkins used a large stick in the assault. It was not known if the victim sought medical treatment.
