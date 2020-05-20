Virtual DelFest set for Memorial Day weekend

CUMBERLAND — A virtual DelFest has been scheduled for Memorial Day weekend to allow fans of the popular bluegrass and Americana music showcase to enjoy past performances.
Titled, "DelFest at Home," the four-day free broadcast will feature standout performances from past DelFest events. Included will be sets from The Del McCoury Band, Trey Anastasio Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings, I’m With Her, Marty Stuart and more to be rebroadcast May 21-24.
The McCoury family announced on April 2 that the 13th annual DelFest would not be held as planned Memorial Day weekend. Another casualty of the coronavirus outbreak, the popular festival is the single largest tourist event held annually at the Allegany County Fairgrounds near Cumberland. At this time, no date has been set for rescheduling the event for 2020.
The announcement of the virtual show came on DelFest.com, in a statement from Ronnie and Rob McCoury, sons of bluegrass great Del McCoury.
The virtual DelFest will be broadcast on Nugs.TV, Facebook, and the DelFest YouTube Channel. The hours will be:
• Thursday, May 21, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Friday, May 22, 2:30 to 11:30 p.m.
• Saturday, May 23, 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
• Sunday, May 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Dozens of performances will be broadcast, including shows from Sam Bush, Bela Fleck and Chris Thile, the Marcus King Band, Hot Rize, Railroad Earth, the Wood Brothers and Sierra Hall.
The announcement included a message from the McCoury family.
"We've heard from many folks how much it's going to hurt not being at DelFest this Memorial Day weekend, so we hope this helps a little. We're grateful to have a dedicated crew that has captured some great moments of DelFest through the years, and are looking forward to reliving some of these great moments with you ourselves," says Ronnie McCoury of the Del McCoury Band and The Travelin’ McCourys. "We are so excited about this. It's just a small way we can all feel connected this weekend. Keep an eye on your notifications. We are going to pop onto Facebook Live from time to time between sets to say ‘hello.’"
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.