SALEM, Ohio - James Robert Klipstein Sr. passed on Sept. 22, 2020, in Salem, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born, in Lonaconing, on May 27, 1944, son of Edward and Elsie Klipstein, who predeceased him. Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Betty Rase Klipstein; a son, Jame…