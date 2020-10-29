CUMBERLAND — Another Allegany County resident has died from complications of COVID-19.
The Allegany County Health Department reported Wednesday the death of a county resident in their 60s, the 25th attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials also said the county has added 50 new cases since Monday, raising the cumulative total to 749. The county’s first case was reported Aug. 1.
In a news release, the health officials said the latest cases involve “two males age 12 or under, two females and one male in their teens, six females and a male in their 20s, three females and three males in their 30s, four females and four males in their 40s, two females and three males in their 50s, eight females and four males in their 60s, and three females and four males in their 70s.”
Health officials have reported more than 250 cases in October, with the majority (179) coming since Oct. 16.
“To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, please continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering, wash your hands often, and stay home if you are not feeling well,” read the release.
Frankfort District schools closed Thursday
Mineral County health officials reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including at Frankfort High, Potomac State College, Dawnview Center nursing home and KinderCenter daycare in Ridgeley.
The new cases raised the county count to 227, an increase of 22 cases in seven days, according to the county health department.
Schools in the Frankfort District will be closed Thursday after two students and an itinerant teacher at the high school tested positive, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said via news release Wednesday.
Students would still participate in distance learning on Thursday, Ravenscroft said.
The school system also canceled extracurricular activities scheduled Wednesday in the district, which is made up of Fort Ashby Primary, Wiley Ford Primary, Frankfort Intermediate, Frankfort Middle and Frankfort High. A decision on extracurriculars scheduled Thursday evening would be made Thursday.
Ravenscroft said closing the schools was to ensure “comprehensive contract tracing and identification of impacted staff and students.” The school system was working with the county health department to complete those efforts.
The cases at Potomac State involve one employee and one student, according to the health department, and bring the active case count associated with the college to three.
The Dawnview cases, involving two employees, are considered an outbreak because the facility provides long-term care, health officials said, and all residents and staff would be tested.
The KinderCenter case involved an employee, health officials said.
New cases in Garrett County
A day after reporting 39 cases over a five-day period, Garrett County health officials reported four new cases Wednesday, raising its cumulative total to 160.
The latest cases involve a male 10-19 years old; a woman in her 30s; a man in his 60s; and a man in his 80s, according to the county health department.
Health officials said one person with the disease is hospitalized and 55 are isolating.
