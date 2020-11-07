CUMBERLAND — Allegany County topped 1,000 cases of the new coronavirus Friday, as health officials reported 129 new cases, capping a seven-day period where more than 280 cases were identified.
Health officials also reported the deaths of two county residents, but provided no more details. Twenty-seven county residents have died from virus-related complications since the beginning of the pandemic.
The new cases were the most ever reported in one instance by the Allegany County Health Department, which typically releases case data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Cases have steadily risen in Allegany County since early October. Health officials said UPMC Western Maryland continues to report an increased number of patients with COVID-19 in its urgent care clinics and in the emergency department, as well as a rise in hospitalizations, though a total was not given.
The new cases include “five children ages 12 and under, nine females and four males in their teens, 11 females and nine males in their 20s, nine females and six males in their 30s, 12 females and five males in their 40s, 10 females and 11 males in their 50s, six females and seven males in their 60s, six females and eight males in their 70s, five females and four males in their 80s, and one female and one male in their 90s.”
Health officials urged the public to help limit the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding gatherings, wearing a mask when around others, washing hands frequently, maintaining 6 feet of distance from others and staying home if sick.
Garrett County
Health officials in Garrett County said Friday eight new cases of the virus had been identified and 42 people were isolating because of it.
The latest cases involved three women in their 20s, a woman and man in their 30s, a woman in her 40s and two women in their 60s.
